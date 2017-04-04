Police Investigating Shots Fired in Sparks

Sparks Police are searching for the people who exchanged gunfire on I Street in Sparks on Monday night.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of I Street and Rock Boulevard where they located a bullet casing on the roadway. Witnesses say an unknown male exchanged gunfire with the occupant or occupants of a white extended cab pickup truck, possibly a Chevy Silverado.

The unknown male ran northbound on 18th Street following the exchange. That person was not located.

Officers followed a trail of radiator fluid leaking from the truck to the area of Pyramid Way and McCarran and neither the truck or its occupant(s) were located.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Sparks Police Detectives at (775) 353-2225 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. A $500 reward is being offered.