Police Investigating Shots Fired in Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Investigating Shots Fired in Sparks

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Police are searching for the people who exchanged gunfire on I Street in Sparks on Monday night. 

At approximately 9:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of I Street and Rock Boulevard where they located a bullet casing on the roadway. Witnesses say an unknown male exchanged gunfire with the occupant or occupants of a white extended cab pickup truck, possibly a Chevy Silverado. 

The unknown male ran northbound on 18th Street following the exchange. That person was not located.

Officers followed a trail of radiator fluid leaking from the truck to the area of Pyramid Way and McCarran and neither the truck or its occupant(s) were located. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Sparks Police Detectives at (775) 353-2225 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. A $500 reward is being offered. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.