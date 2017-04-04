Long-Term Care Insurance Forum Video Available Online

The Division of Insurance hosted a successful Long-Term Care Insurance Forum back on March 23, 2017, to share basic information about long-term care insurance with consumers. The presentation was recorded and the video and materials presented are available on the Division’s website at http://doi.nv.gov/Consumers/Long-Term-Care-Insurance/.

“We welcome everyone who was not able to attend the forum but are interested in long-term care insurance to view this video presentation as it provides helpful, simplified information on this type of product,” said Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson.

This educational forum presented by the Long-Term Care Group and the American Council of Life Insurers included information on the long-term care insurance benefits and how these benefits are paid, understanding the basics of long-term care insurance policies, and how these policies rates are established.

Long-term care insurance covers care in the case of a prolonged illness or disability, and may include a wide range of medical, personal and social services, such as help with daily activities, home health care, adult daycare, nursing home care or care in a group living facility.

The Nevada Division of Insurance contributed to this report.