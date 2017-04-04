Sheriff Allen and Staff To Wait Tables at Claim Jumper to Suppor - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sheriff Allen and Staff To Wait Tables at Claim Jumper to Support Special Olympics

Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen, Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, and officers from other local law enforcement agencies will help wait tables at Reno’s Claim Jumper restaurant this Thursday evening to help raise support for Special Olympics Nevada.

The Sheriff invites Washoe County residents to join him for a good meal and a good cause from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 at the Claim Jumper located at  4905 South Virginia Street.

The Sheriff and his staff will serve as hosts and waiters throughout the evening.

All tips that they earn will be donated to Special Olympics.

Special Olympics provides sports training and competition opportunities to 22,052 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

For more information about Special Olympics Nevada, visit www.sonv.org.

