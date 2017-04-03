New Hotel Breaks Ground at TRIC

The Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal crash on I-80 eastbound at Pyramid.More >>
Sierra Front says the Earthstone Fire has now burned 26,785 acres and is currently 30% contained. It says a flyover provided more accurate mapping of the fire and the updated acreage estimate.
Area businesses are offering help to those affected by fires in northern Nevada.
The night after falling 12-4 to the Tacoma Rainiers, the Reno Aces offense powered past Tacoma Wednesday night 6-3.
Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue says a teenager is responsible for starting two fires in Nixon on Wednesday afternoon.
Sparks Police officers are on scene of a death investigation in the 2100 block of Prater Way.
Crowds flocked to Lake Tahoe to celebrate the Fourth of July Tuesday, but unfortunately, they left the evidence behind.
Washoe County says evacuations are underway in Olinghouse-Hooterville area (2 miles north of Wadsworth).
