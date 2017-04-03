New Hotel Breaks Ground at TRIC

Tesla, Switch, and the other big businesses at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center will soon have a new neighbor. The first hotel for the industrial park just broke ground Monday.

An empty lot on USA Parkway will be the new home of a Studio 6 hotel. It's meant for extended stay guests, with rooms that have kitchens, larger living spaces, and laundry facilities. That way workers on the projects at TRIC have a choice over whether to commute or stay.

"We have other projects coming just as big as Tesla or bigger," Storey County Building Manager Dean Haymore said. "That is going to create {a situation} where we have a need for these people to be able to stay right out in the park and work out in the park."

Haymore said there are about 4,000 construction workers on site just for the Tesla project alone. Which means every day there's a big traffic issue between the TRIC and Reno. Developers are hoping to ease traffic by providing an option for workers who would rather stay on site.

The 90-room new hotel will have a bar and restaurant where employees can meet up after work, and developers say prices will be affordable.

Haymore said the project will also add a big boost to room tax revenue for Storey County, which they can use to increase tourism marketing efforts.

"This is big for the city," Haymore said. "We have about 130 rooms in Virginia City right now and this almost doubles our room capacity in Storey County."

Developers expect the hotel to be completed in early 2018.