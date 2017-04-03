Home NV Real Estate Hosts Shredding Event Saturday

Home NV Real Estate Services, is hosting a free document shredding event on Saturday, April 15.The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their office located at 321 South Arlington Avenue.

Shredding is done on site and is provided by American Document Destruction. This event is open to all residents of the community and has a 4 banker-box limit per customer.

All documents are welcome and there is no need to remove staples. Reno Association for the Education of Young Children and Bio Dynamic Manual Therapy LLC are co-sponsoring the event.

While the event is free, donations are appreciated to benefit Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.