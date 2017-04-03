Legislation Proposed to Prevent Gift Cards From Expiring - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Legislation Proposed to Prevent Gift Cards From Expiring

Nevada lawmakers are considering a bill that would prevent the issuers of gift cards from including an expiration date on them.

"I think we'll be able to move forward with a good piece of legislation that not only protects hard-working Nevadans that spend a lot of their money on important gift cards and gift certificates but also gives us an opportunity to work with businesses to improve their practices as well,” said Assemblyman William McCurdy II.

Assembly bill 287 was heard by the Judiciary Committee Monday morning. It would make issuing a gift certificate with an expiration date a deceptive trade practice.

A federal law passed in 2009 makes it unlawful for gift cards to expire before 5 years.

