Governor Sandoval Appoints Barry Breslow to Second Judicial District Court

Governor Sandoval Appoints Barry Breslow to Second Judicial District Court

From The Office of Governor Brian Sandoval:

Governor Brian Sandoval today announced the appointment of Barry Breslow to the Second Judicial District Court, Department 8. The vacancy was created by Governor Sandoval’s appointment of Lidia Stiglich to the Nevada Supreme Court.

“Mr. Breslow brings nearly thirty years of civil litigation experience to the bench. He has also spent significant time as a mediator and arbitrator in civil disputes,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “I would like to thank the Judicial Selection Commission for its thorough vetting process and sending three highly-qualified candidates to me. I also offer my gratitude to the nominees for their thoughtful discussions.”

“I am truly humbled and honored by Governor Sandoval’s appointment of me to preside in Department 8 of the Washoe County District Court,” said Barry Breslow. “I will work hard every day to justify his faith in me, and continue the long line of distinguished jurists in whose path I follow.”

Barry Breslow has served as a commercial litigation attorney for nearly three decades in Reno, Nevada. His experience has provided the opportunity to practice in all state and federal courts in Nevada and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Mr. Breslow has represented a wide variety of clients in civil disputes and he has successfully handled appellate work during his appearances in front of the Nevada Supreme Court and Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Mr. Breslow earned his Bachelor of Arts from Rutgers University and his Juris Doctor from the Moritz College of Law at The Ohio State University. 

