Lots of Work Ahead as Legislative Session Nears Halfway Point

Sierra Front says the Earthstone Fire has now burned 26,785 acres and is currently 30% contained. It says a flyover provided more accurate mapping of the fire and the updated acreage estimate.More >>
Area businesses are offering help to those affected by fires in northern Nevada.More >>
The night after falling 12-4 to the Tacoma Rainiers, the Reno Aces offense powered past Tacoma Wednesday night 6-3.More >>
Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue says a teenager is responsible for starting two fires in Nixon on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno says a cluster of thunderstorms is pushing smoke westward from area fires into the Reno/Sparks area.More >>
Sparks Police officers are on scene of a death investigation in the 2100 block of Prater Way.More >>
Emergency crews say a man drowned Tuesday at South Lake Tahoe. They say he was not wearing a life jacket while kayaking on the water.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Kingsbury Grade Tuesday night.More >>
Reno 1868 FC midfielder Matheus Silva is in critical, but stable condition after being pulled out of Lake Tahoe on Tuesday morning.More >>
Washoe County says evacuations are underway in Olinghouse-Hooterville area (2 miles north of Wadsworth).More >>
