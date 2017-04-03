New Douglas County Duty Sheriff Was Sworn In

A new duty sheriff was sworn in on Monday in Douglas County.

Deputy Sal DeRosa was raised in Southern California and following graduation from high school, he enlisted in the US Marines where he served four years as a Rifleman and participated in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal.

Following his military service he attended Santa Ana College and obtained an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts and a Certificate of Achievement in Fire Technology Prevention.

Deputy DeRosa will be assigned to the Jail Division under Captain Jim Halsey.