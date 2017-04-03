Governor Sandoval Announces Committee on Energy Choice Membership

Governor Brian Sandoval announced his appointments the Governor’s Committee on Energy Choice on Monday, read the full statement below:

From the Office of Governor Sandoval:

Governor Brian Sandoval today announced his appointments to the Governor’s Committee on Energy Choice. Sandoval named Lieutenant Governor Mark Hutchison Chairman of the Committee and has brought together a broad range of energy experts, consumer advocates, and stakeholders. Originally announced as part of Governor Sandoval’s State of the State Address, the Committee will be tasked with making recommendations and proposals for actions that may need to be taken should the Energy Choice Initiative pass a second time and be amended into the Nevada Constitution.

“A second passage of the Energy Choice Initiative will lead to a major transformation in Nevada’s energy regulation structure. This measure will directly affect how Nevadans consume and receive their energy which includes turning on lights, powering our hospitals and illuminating streetlights in our neighborhoods. Ensuring stability and reliability in our state’s energy market is important for Nevada families and businesses,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “This is an elite group of community advocates, business leaders, and energy experts who have an interest in applying any new policy in a way that would secure our state’s energy future. I am grateful for their dedication of both time and focus to this important issue. The Committee will begin a year-long analysis and plan for a path forward should the Initiative pass so consumers and providers alike will be prepared to navigate the complexities of its implementation.”

“I'm looking forward to working alongside the talented group of individuals selected to serve on the Governor’s Committee on Energy Choice,” said Lieutenant Governor Mark Hutchison. “The level of expertise and dedication brought by the committee members will no doubt provide Nevadans a thoughtful analysis with which to make their decision in the potential deregulation of Nevada's energy markets.”

Energy Choice Committee Members

Chairman - Lieutenant Governor Mark Hutchison

Attorney General Adam Laxalt

State Senator James Settelmeyer

State Senator Kelvin Atkinson

Assemblyman James Oscarson

Assemblyman Chris Brooks

Eric Witkoski, Bureau of Consumer Protection, Consumer’s Advocate

Dave Luttrell, General Manager, Lincoln County Power District

Daniel Witt, Senior Manager of Business Development and Policy, Tesla

Adam Kramer, Executive Vice President of Strategy, Switch

Andy Abboud, Senior VP of Government Relations, Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Erik Hansen, Director, Energy Procurement, Wynn Las Vegas

Dana Bennett, President, Nevada Mining Association

Paul Caudill, Chief Executive Officer, NV Energy

Jeremy Newman, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

Ann Silver, President, The Chamber of Commerce of Reno Sparks Northern Nevada

Kevin Hooks, Chief Executive Officer, Las Vegas Urban League

Barry Gold, Government Relations Director for AARP

Kevin Sagara, President of Renewables, Sempra

Darren Daboda, Chairman, Moapa Band of Paiutes

Jeremy Susac, Vice President of Government Affairs, Lennar Ventures

Jennifer Taylor, Executive Director, Clean Energy Project

Steve Hill, Executive Director, Governor’s Office of Economic Development, Ex Officio

Angie Dykema, Director, Governor’s Office of Energy, Ex Officio

Joe Reynolds, Chairman, Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, Ex Officio

Background:

On November 8, 2016, the voters of Nevada approved Ballot Question 3: The Energy Choice Initiative, which would amend the Nevada Constitution if voters approve the Initiative again in the 2018 general election. Nevada voters supported a State policy that “electricity markets be open and competitive so that all electricity customers are afforded meaningful choice among different providers, and that economic and regulatory burdens be minimized in order to promote competition and choices in the electric energy market.”

