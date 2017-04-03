Skill Based Gambling Comes to Northern Nevada

A new form of gaming has arrived in northern Nevada; Gamblit Gaming has brought a skill-based experience to Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

The two new games are called Gamblit Poker and Cannonbeard’s Treasure.

Taylor Kenney, events and social media coordinator with Gamblit Gaming, says these fast paced games require a quick hand.

"Whenever you see a card you want, go ahead and hit grab card, and it will add it to your hand,” says Kenney. “In our games, the person who wins the hand wins the pot.”

Kenney says this new experience isn’t just about winning, but having fun as well.

"We've seen that people are looking for something more, something exciting, something they can do with their friends, with their family," says Kenney.

Nicholas Breaux-Fujita, regional vice-president of marketing for Caesars Entertainment, says the new machines can help to bring a larger and newer crowd into the casino.

"For the younger demographic we're seeing that they want to surround machines, they want to do things together in groups with their friends," says Breaux-Fujita.

Each machine features bright red lights around the base to draw attention to players. Sacramento resident Mike Sanchez says it’s definitely a visually appealing game.

“I feel it's going to attract to younger people because it's video game based, it's very quick thinking, it's just a competition," says Sanchez.

Any time a new game like this enters the market, the Nevada Gaming Control Board requires a field trial. The trial will last at least 30 days, but the game is still fully operational.