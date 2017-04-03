Betting on the Big Dance

Sierra Front says the Earthstone Fire has now burned 26,785 acres and is currently 30% contained. It says a flyover provided more accurate mapping of the fire and the updated acreage estimate.More >>
Lyon County says a lightning-sparked wildfire is now 200 acres large in Central Lyon County and is 95% contained.More >>
Washoe County says evacuations are underway in Olinghouse-Hooterville area (2 miles north of Wadsworth).More >>
Three members of the University of Nevada women's golf team have been honored as All-American Scholars by the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA).More >>
The hard work of the firefighters on the Earthstone Fire is inspiring outreach from members of the community including the McDonald’s on Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs.More >>
Sparks Police officers are on scene of a death investigation in the 2100 block of Prater Way.More >>
Emergency crews say a man drowned Tuesday at South Lake Tahoe. They say he was not wearing a life jacket while kayaking on the water.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Kingsbury Grade Tuesday night.More >>
Reno 1868 FC midfielder Matheus Silva is in critical, but stable condition after being pulled out of Lake Tahoe on Tuesday morning.More >>
