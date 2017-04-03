Nevada Wolf Pack Track & Field Team Athletes Nationally Ranked

The first full month of the outdoor track season is complete, and the Nevada Wolf Pack track & field team has two student-athletes in the national rankings following a big weekend of action across the country.

Competing at the Texas Relays, senior Nicole Wadden put up the best heptathlon score of her career with 5,697 points. She is currently ranked fourth in the entire NCAA with the performance, and took fourth out of all collegiate athletes at the meet. Wadden set or tied a personal record in four of the seven events. The top 24 multi athletes in the nation automatically qualify for the NCAA finals, and Wadden has placed herself in good position with a month and a half until conference championships.

Sophomore Cora Gallop, running her first ever 3000 meter steeplechase, is now ranked sixth in the NCAA after finishing in 10:14.73 at the Bob Larsen Distance Carnival Friday. Gallop was a triple jumper less than a year ago, and has only been running distance since the 2016 cross country season. Gallop claimed victory at the meet with her time, and propelled herself into an elite group of NCAA distance runners. The top 48 runners from the west will compete in the NCAA West Preliminaries, with the top 12 from that round advancing to finals. Gallop is currently ranked fifth in the west.

Overall, the Wolf Pack track team sits fourth in the Mountain Region in the first national poll released Monday morning, topping Mountain West foes Colorado State, Air Force, Wyoming, Utah State and New Mexico. Nevada’s next weekend of action is set for April 13-15 in Southern California at the Mt. Sac Relays and Azuza Pacific meet.