Report: Police Probe Subway Attack as Suicide Bomber

The Interfax news agency says Russian police suspect that the explosion on a St. Petersburg subway train was caused by a suicide bomber.



The agency quoted an unidentified law enforcement official saying that authorities had identified the suspected attacker as a 23-year old national of an ex-Soviet Central Asian nation. It didn't name the suspect or the country.



Monday's bombing killed 11 people and wounded 45 others as Russian President Vladimir Putin was in St. Petersburg, his home town.



Russian news reports had previously said that police were seeking a man caught on security cameras who was suspected of leaving a bomb behind him on a subway train.



Russian media published photos of the suspect wearing what appeared to be a skullcap characteristic of Russia's Muslim regions.



Interfax later quoted a law enforcement official saying that the man in the video had gone to police to profess his innocence.

