Report: Police Probe Subway Attack as Suicide Bomber - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Report: Police Probe Subway Attack as Suicide Bomber

Posted: Updated:

The Interfax news agency says Russian police suspect that the explosion on a St. Petersburg subway train was caused by a suicide bomber.
    
The agency quoted an unidentified law enforcement official saying that authorities had identified the suspected attacker as a 23-year old national of an ex-Soviet Central Asian nation. It didn't name the suspect or the country.
    
Monday's bombing killed 11 people and wounded 45 others as Russian President Vladimir Putin was in St. Petersburg, his home town.
    
Russian news reports had previously said that police were seeking a man caught on security cameras who was suspected of leaving a bomb behind him on a subway train.
    
Russian media published photos of the suspect wearing what appeared to be a skullcap characteristic of Russia's Muslim regions.
    
Interfax later quoted a law enforcement official saying that the man in the video had gone to police to profess his innocence.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.