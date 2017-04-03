Conservation & Natural Resources Says State Forester/Firewarden Resigns

The Nevada Department of Conservation & Natural Resources says the state forester resigned on Monday.

“Today, April 3, 2017, I have accepted the resignation of the Nevada State Forester/Firewarden, Joe Freeland, effective immediately. I would like to acknowledge Joe for his distinguished service as a fire expert at the state and federal level, and thank him for his dedication to the State of Nevada in supporting and advancing the important mission of the Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF).

Moving forward, I am pleased that Kacey KC, NDF Deputy Administrator, will serve as the interim State Forester/Firewarden until a permanent replacement is named. Additionally, as the NDF continues the comprehensive review of its policies and procedures as requested on February 15, 2017, I have convened an external group of experts to assist in the review and implementation of actions to update and improve the NDF’s operations. This external review team will include former Nevada State Foresters as well as other fire and resource experts. Additional details will be made available as this process moves forward.”

On February 15, the Nevada Department of Conservation & Natural Resources released the final report on the 2016 Little Valley Fire. To read it, click on this line.

Freeland oversaw the agency when the Little Valley Fire broke out on October 14, 2016. The controlled burn turned into a wildfire eventually destroying 23 homes and 17 outbuildings in Washoe Valley.

There's no immediate reason on why Freeland resigned.