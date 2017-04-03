Reno Area Post Offices Ready for Last-Minute Tax Filers

From the US Postal Service:

All Reno area Post Office retail windows will maintain regular customer service hours on Tax Day, April 18th. No Northern Nevada offices will be staying open late.

However, for those who need a last minute postmark, the Reno Main Post Office at 2000 Vassar Street will accept tax returns for postmarking up to 12 midnight on April 18th.

There will be no retail services, but the drive-up collection boxes outside the office will be available for properly stamped envelopes.

A self-service stamp kiosk is available in the lobby 24 hours a day.

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) to find out the regular customer service hours of their local Post Office.

** NOTE: The Internal Revenue Service deadline for filing Federal Income taxes will be Tuesday, April 18. The income tax deadline was extended this year in recognition of Emancipation Day. On April 16, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Compensated Emancipation Act. As the holiday falls on a Saturday this year, it will be observed on Friday, April 15th. Government offices in Washington DC will be closed in honor of Emancipation Day and many public services in DC will be unavailable.

Below are important tax mail tips.

• Apply the proper postage or stamps, especially if enclosing extra forms and schedules. Using a regular size Number 2 envelope, First Class postage costs 49 cents for the first ounce. Each additional ounce requires a 21 cent stamp.

• If you are not sure about the correct postage, it is best to add additional stamps, or take your forms to the Post Office to ensure that correct postage is applied.

• Make sure you print the proper IRS address on the front of the envelope.

• Print your return address in the upper-left-hand corner of your tax mail envelope.

• Customers who wish certification that their tax mail form is received by IRS, should mail it using Certified Mail Service - available at your local Post Office.

• While encouraged to mail before the deadline; if you do wait until late on Tax Day; be sure to drop off your tax mail return at a postal location that offers late tax mail collection or pick-up.

• Customers with IRS tax questions can contact the IRS at 1-800-829-1040; or go to www.irs.gov

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

