Waste Management to Hold Free Dump Weekends in April - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Waste Management to Hold Free Dump Weekends in April

Posted: Updated:

From Waste Management: 

Waste Management is helping reduce illegal dumping by inviting the public to Lockwood Landfill’s annual Free Dump Weekends taking place on nine specific days throughout the month of April.  

Materials commonly associated with illegal dumping will be accepted at no charge. That includes eligible household appliances (coolant-free refrigerators, hot water heaters, stoves, dishwashers and washers/dryers) and eligible bulky waste (sofas, chairs, mattresses and box springs). 

“Our goal is to keep thousands of yards of waste from being dumped illegally in our open space,” says Lockwood Landfill District Manager, Chris Anderson. “Waste Management is committed to helping the communities we serve with their environmental service needs.”

This event is open to residents of Reno, Sparks, Unincorporated Washoe County and Storey County in addition to their usual service offerings.

Dates

April 6, 7 and 8    April 13, 14 and 15    April 20, 21 and 22

Lockwood Landfill Location and Hours of Operation
2401 Canyon Way
Sparks, NV 89434

Monday – Friday:    8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.   
Saturday:        8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (During Free Dump Event Only)             
Sunday:                Closed                      

Unacceptable Items:
•    Electronics (televisions)
•    Dirt
•    Cathode Ray Tubes (CRT)  

•    Concrete
•    Liquids
•    Toxic or Hazardous materials
•    Engines
•    Transmissions

Please Note: 
This event is for residential customers only – commercial customers will be charged normal rates. Tires are limited to four per residential household
                       
For more information on Residential Dump Days, call Waste Management at (775) 329-8822 or Storey County Community Services Department at (775) 847-0986. 

From Waste Management

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.