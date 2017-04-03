Waste Management to Hold Free Dump Weekends in April

From Waste Management:

Waste Management is helping reduce illegal dumping by inviting the public to Lockwood Landfill’s annual Free Dump Weekends taking place on nine specific days throughout the month of April.

Materials commonly associated with illegal dumping will be accepted at no charge. That includes eligible household appliances (coolant-free refrigerators, hot water heaters, stoves, dishwashers and washers/dryers) and eligible bulky waste (sofas, chairs, mattresses and box springs).

“Our goal is to keep thousands of yards of waste from being dumped illegally in our open space,” says Lockwood Landfill District Manager, Chris Anderson. “Waste Management is committed to helping the communities we serve with their environmental service needs.”

This event is open to residents of Reno, Sparks, Unincorporated Washoe County and Storey County in addition to their usual service offerings.

Dates

April 6, 7 and 8 April 13, 14 and 15 April 20, 21 and 22

Lockwood Landfill Location and Hours of Operation

2401 Canyon Way

Sparks, NV 89434

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (During Free Dump Event Only)

Sunday: Closed

Unacceptable Items:

• Electronics (televisions)

• Dirt

• Cathode Ray Tubes (CRT)

• Concrete

• Liquids

• Toxic or Hazardous materials

• Engines

• Transmissions

Please Note:

This event is for residential customers only – commercial customers will be charged normal rates. Tires are limited to four per residential household



For more information on Residential Dump Days, call Waste Management at (775) 329-8822 or Storey County Community Services Department at (775) 847-0986.

