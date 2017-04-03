NDOT Reminds Drivers to Drive Safely During National Work Zone Awareness Week

From the Nevada Department of Transportation:

With numerous road improvement projects across the region, the Nevada Department of Transportation and Nevada Highway Patrol are reminding motorists to drive safely in road work zones during National Work Zone Awareness Week, held April 3-7, and throughout the year.

Tragically, there were nine deaths in Nevada road work zones in a recent one-year period,” Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Dan Gordon explained. “Our goal is zero fatalities on Nevada roads. Drivers can help stay safe on the road by slowing down, always buckling up and focusing on the road. Paying particular attention when driving through road work zones is also important. Committing a traffic violation in a road work zone with workers present means that you can be cited and fines and demerit points against your license can be doubled.”

“NDOT and our transportation partners are here to provide safe and mobile transportation for Nevadans,” NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon explained. “While workers are making road improvements to provide us all with a safer and smoother commute, we want to remind drivers to give them a ‘brake.’ That means slowing down and driving safely anytime you’re on the road, and particularly in road work zones.”

This spring and summer, NDOT road construction projects will reconstruct Glendale Avenue, construct the USA Parkway extension connecting to U.S. 50 near Silver Springs, as well as enhance U.S. 395 through the North Valleys. The improvements will be joined by other important road projects by NDOT and partner agencies. Throughout construction, NDOT works to keep drivers and road workers safe using protective barriers, warning signs, lower speed limits, lane closures and flaggers in certain work zones.

Work zone driving tips and information on major NDOT road projects is available at www.nevadadot.com. Updates on current state road conditions are available by logging onto www.nvroads.com or calling ‘511’ before driving.

National Work Zone Awareness Week is sponsored by the Federal Highway Administration to bring national attention to motorist and worker safety and mobility in work zones.

SAFE WORK ZONE DRIVING TIPS

• Always buckle up and do not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or while sleepy or distracted.

• Nevada law doubles the penalty for speeding, up to $1,000, in any marked road construction or maintenance work zone when workers are present.

• Always slow to posted work zone speed limits and slow for and obey construction signs and flaggers.

• Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance from cars ahead, traffic barriers, construction equipment and workers.

• Watch for and follow all warning, lane/ramp closure and construction detour signs, and be prepared to change lanes or merge as directed by road signs or flaggers.

• Plan ahead and give yourself time to reach your destination.

• Continue to pay attention to work zone signs, even in areas of long-term road work.

• Remain calm. Remember that work zones are not there to inconvenience you- they are necessary to improve the roadway and safely guide motorists through the area.

• Don’t resume normal driving speed until you see roadway signs indicating it is safe to do so.

From the Nevada Department of Transportation