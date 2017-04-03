NDOT Reminds Drivers to Drive Safely During National Work Zone Awareness Week

President Donald Trump has arrived in Poland ahead of an outdoor address in Warsaw on Thursday and energy talks with European leaders.More >>
North Lyon County fire crews say illegal fireworks are to blame for a blaze in Fernley on Tuesday night.More >>
East Fork Fire Protection District crews say 20 structures near Olinghouse Road are currently threatened by the 25,000 acre Earthstone Fire that broke out early Monday afternoon in Sparks.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crew say residents near Amy & Hucksberry Road need to evacuate, say the brushfire is spreading quickly.More >>
We're in for a long, smoky summer…our dry, hot conditions can mean trouble if you don't play it safe. There’s one big wildfire cause in particular this year: illegal fireworks…More >>
Sparks Police officers are on scene of a death investigation in the 2100 block of Prater Way.More >>
Emergency crews say a man drowned Tuesday at South Lake Tahoe. They say he was not wearing a life jacket while kayaking on the water.More >>
Reno 1868 FC midfielder Matheus Silva is in critical, but stable condition after being pulled out of Lake Tahoe on Tuesday morning.More >>
