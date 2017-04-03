Panasonic to Hold Hiring Event Wednesday in Reno

Panasonic is hosting another hiring event Wednesday for people interested in working at the Gigafactory.

The hiring is Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Regional Public Safety Training Center at 5190 Spectrum Blvd. in Reno.

Panasonic plans to hire 2,000 people this year to make batteries for the Tesla Model 3 at the Gigafactory located east of Sparks.

They're looking to fill positions as material handler, production operator, maintenance technician and shift lead.

For more information, go to panasonicnv.com