Panasonic to Hold Hiring Event Wednesday in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Panasonic to Hold Hiring Event Wednesday in Reno

Posted: Updated:

Panasonic is hosting another hiring event Wednesday for people interested in working at the Gigafactory.

The hiring is Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Regional Public Safety Training Center at 5190 Spectrum Blvd. in Reno.

Panasonic plans to hire 2,000 people this year to make batteries for the Tesla Model 3 at the Gigafactory located east of Sparks. 

They're looking to fill positions as material handler, production operator, maintenance technician and shift lead. 

For more information, go to panasonicnv.com 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.