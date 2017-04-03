Flood-Affected Lemmon Valley Residents Can Pick Up Donations Sat - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Flood-Affected Lemmon Valley Residents Can Pick Up Donations Saturday

Posted: Updated:

Later this week, flood-affected residents in Lemmon Valley will be able to collect items donated during a recent community drive.

Last month hundreds of people donated clothing, household items and other goods to help residents who some – or everything to recent flooding in the Lemmon Valley. 

The donation drive was put on by Washoe County’s giving and volunteering committee. 

The donations will be distributed this Saturday, April 8th from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at O’Brien Middle School at 10500 Stead Blvd. in Stead. Residents must provide proof of address in order to receive donations. 

