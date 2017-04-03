Health Minister: 10 Dead After Blasts Hit Russian Subway Stations

Russia's health minister says 10 people are dead in Monday's St. Petersburg subway blast, and 39 others have been hospitalized.



In Moscow, Deputy Mayor Maxim Liksutov told the Interfax news agency that Moscow authorities are tightening security on the subway in the Russian capital.



Video footage posted on social media website shows a train with mangled doors standing at the platform. Frantic commuters reach out into the doors and windows, trying to see if anyone is there and shouting "Call an ambulance!"



Russian Senator Viktor Ozerov tells Interfax that the explosion looks like a terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, France's Interior Ministry is reinforcing security measures on public transport in the Paris region after a deadly bomb blast hit a Russian subway train.



French Interior Minister Mathias Fekl said in a statement Monday the decision was a "measure of precaution" after the explosion in St. Petersburg.



The statement provided no further information about the reinforced security, and Fekl's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



Armed soldiers patrol subways, airports, museums and other sites around France as part of heightened security measures imposed after deadly Islamic extremist attacks in 2015.



The French Embassy in Russia urged French citizens anywhere in the country to exercise "the most extreme vigilance" and avoid public transport.



