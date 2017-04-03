Health Minister: 10 Dead After Blasts Hit Russian Subway Stations

Sparks Police officers are on scene of a death investigation in the 2100 block of Prater Way.More >>
Sierra Front says the 25,000 acre Earthstone Fire in Sparks is presumed to have been started by people. It remains 20% contained after sparking early Monday afternoon.More >>
Tahoe Douglas Fire crews are responding to a small vegetation fire on Highway 50 near Zephyr Cove. One lane of Highway 50 will be closed.More >>
The Truckee Fire burning between Wadsworth and Nixon is now 50,000 acres at 25% containment. There is no estimate on when full containment will be reached.More >>
The Winnemucca Ranch fire is burning 1,500 acres, and is 20% contained as of Wednesday morning.More >>
North Lyon County fire crews suspect illegal fireworks are to blame for blaze in Fernley Tuesday night.More >>
Emergency crews say a man drowned Tuesday at South Lake Tahoe. They say he was not wearing a life jacket while kayaking on the water.More >>
Reno 1868 FC midfielder Matheus Silva is in critical, but stable condition after being pulled out of Lake Tahoe on Tuesday morning.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Kingsbury Grade Tuesday night.More >>
