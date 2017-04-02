Local Church Offers Sanctuary to Immigrant Facing Deportation

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northern Nevada is offering a church sanctuary to David Chavez-Macias, a Reno-resident of 30 years who is facing a threat of being deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Chavez-Macias came to Reno back in 1986 and attempted to go through the process of becoming a U.S. Citizen, due to some mistakes he says lawyers made, there was a problem with his application and was unable to gain citizenship. In 2013 he was pulled over for a traffic violation and is now facing deportation.

"You can imagine spending 30 years of your life in a place, this is his community," says Rev. Neal Anderson of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

According to immigration attorney Steven Brazelton, sanctuary is actually not a legal term, and has not been for centuries. "Sanctuary was a legal term back in the 4th century Roman times up to the 17th century England. Sanctuary was a place in the church where people were protected," says Brazleton.

The term was brought back in the 1980's during the the Central American Crisis, people seeking refugee in the states looking for protection from prosecution.

"A lot of churches felt as that some of Central Americans from certain countries were not being treated fairly under our asylum laws and they decided to give them a safe place to stay," explains Brazelton.

Brazelton says that anyone can attempt to provide sanctuary in a private place, but if ICE receives a warrant they can enter. "I can certainly can go get a judicial warrant from a court to enter a church or any private place. So providing sanctuary does not provide any legal protection for that person who is benefiting from that sanctuary."

Brazelton also says the church cannot get in trouble for this because they are not providing sanctuary secretly, "It is a crime to harbor someone who is not in the country legally, so what the church does is they do not harbor secretly. They harbor very openly."

We did speak to Nevada ICE about this situation and they said they do have a policy that avoids conducting enforcement activities in sensitive locations, such as a school or a church, and they do need prior approval before entering those locations.

For more information regarding ICE policies on sensitive locations visit: https://www.ice.gov/ero/enforcement/sensitive-loc