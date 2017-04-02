Family Dog Killed in Sun Valley Dog Attack

North Lyon County fire crews suspect illegal fireworks are to blame for blaze in Fernley Tuesday night.More >>
According to the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District residents and livestock affected by the Winnemucca Ranch fire are strongly urged to self evacuate to Equestrian Center at 5600 Whiskey Springs RdMore >>
The Reno Aces (51-34) dropped the first game of the three-game series to the Tacoma Rainiers (44-39) by a score of twelve to four in front of a sold-out crowd of over 10,000 on Independence Day at Greater Nevada Field. Reno held a two-run lead after five innings but, in the final four frames, Tacoma plated 10 runs, ending any chance of a comeback.More >>
NHP has closed Kindsbury Grade from Tramway to Foothill after at least one person was killed in a crash Tuesday night.More >>
We are right in the middle of fire season and it has been a busy week for crews out on the front lines. A lot of the fires we’ve seen have been on non Red Flag Warning days but Wednesday fire danger will be critical. Not only will the relative humidity be low and winds a touch breezy, but a few thunderstorms might develop Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. The main threats from any thunderstorms that do develop will be fire starts and gusty winds.More >>
Emergency crews say a man drowned Tuesday at South Lake Tahoe. They say he was not wearing a life jacket while kayaking on the water.More >>
Reno 1868 FC midfielder Matheus Silva is in critical, but stable condition after being pulled out of Lake Tahoe on Tuesday morning.More >>
