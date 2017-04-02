Family Dog Killed in Sun Valley Dog Attack

A family dog was viciously attacked and killed by two pit bulls out front of a Sun Valley resident's home and it was all caught on surveillance video.

A two-and-a-half year old schnauzer named Bamby sustained serious injuries and later died at the animal hospital after two larger dogs, one black and one gray, came running down Amargosa Drive in Sun Valley and directly attacked both Bamby and another family dog who survived.

Owner Maria Diaz left her front gate open after heading to work and has never had any problems with leaving her dogs loose. Neighbors witnessed the attack and called Washoe County Animal Services who were unable to catch the killer dogs. Diaz says no one in the neighborhood has seen these pit bulls before and worries about future attacks.

“Please everyone in the Sun Valley area help us out to find those dogs so that way no one gets hurt or another attack happens,” said Diaz.

If you know anything about this incident, please call Washoe County Animal Services at 775-322-DOGS.

Animal Services wants to remind the community to always shut their gates when leaving pets at home and always make sure fences are secure.