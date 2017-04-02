Elko to Demolish Former Police Station

ELKO, Nev. (AP) - A small city in Nevada plans to demolish its old police station.



The Elko Daily Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2oO2EK8 ) that the Elko Police Department moved out of its former building last June and hopes to demolish it by the end of this summer.



Elko recently voted to put the demolition project out to bid. The project is expected to cost $250,000 and includes a separate bid to remove asbestos before the demolition.



City officials say there are not yet any plans for the future of the building's lot.

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com

