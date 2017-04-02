Elko to Demolish Former Police Station - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Elko to Demolish Former Police Station

Posted: Updated:

ELKO, Nev. (AP) - A small city in Nevada plans to demolish its old police station.
    
The Elko Daily Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2oO2EK8 ) that the Elko Police Department moved out of its former building last June and hopes to demolish it by the end of this summer.
    
Elko recently voted to put the demolition project out to bid. The project is expected to cost $250,000 and includes a separate bid to remove asbestos before the demolition.
    
City officials say there are not yet any plans for the future of the building's lot.
___
    
Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Multiple Units Tackle Fire in Fernley, Voluntary Evacuations Lifted

    Multiple Units Tackle Fire in Fernley, Voluntary Evacuations Lifted

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 3:52 AM EDT2017-07-05 07:52:15 GMT

    North Lyon County fire crews suspect illegal fireworks are to blame for blaze in Fernley Tuesday night.

    More >>

    North Lyon County fire crews suspect illegal fireworks are to blame for blaze in Fernley Tuesday night.

    More >>

  • Winnemucca Ranch Fire Burning 1,500 Acres, Evacuations are in Place

    Winnemucca Ranch Fire Burning 1,500 Acres, Evacuations are in Place

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 3:29 AM EDT2017-07-05 07:29:57 GMT

    According to the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District residents and livestock affected by the Winnemucca Ranch fire are strongly urged to self evacuate to Equestrian Center at 5600 Whiskey Springs Rd

    More >>

    According to the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District residents and livestock affected by the Winnemucca Ranch fire are strongly urged to self evacuate to Equestrian Center at 5600 Whiskey Springs Rd

    More >>

  • Aces Fall to Tacoma on Independence Day

    Aces Fall to Tacoma on Independence Day

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 2:50 AM EDT2017-07-05 06:50:13 GMT

    The Reno Aces (51-34) dropped the first game of the three-game series to the Tacoma Rainiers (44-39) by a score of twelve to four in front of a sold-out crowd of over 10,000 on Independence Day at Greater Nevada Field. Reno held a two-run lead after five innings but, in the final four frames, Tacoma plated 10 runs, ending any chance of a comeback.

    More >>

    The Reno Aces (51-34) dropped the first game of the three-game series to the Tacoma Rainiers (44-39) by a score of twelve to four in front of a sold-out crowd of over 10,000 on Independence Day at Greater Nevada Field. Reno held a two-run lead after five innings but, in the final four frames, Tacoma plated 10 runs, ending any chance of a comeback.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.