Agencies Continue Prescribed Burns at Lake Tahoe

Agencies Continue Prescribed Burns at Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, California State Parks and the U.S. Forest Service are planning to continue prescribed fire operations beginning April 3rd.

Operations will take place near Tahoe City, Glenbrook, Round Hill, Kingsbury Grade, and Meyers. Operations may continue over the next several weeks, as conditions allow. 

Each prescribed fire operation follows a prescribed fire burn plan, which considers temperature, humidity, wind, moisture of the vegetation, and conditions for the dispersal of smoke. This information is used to decide when and where to burn.  When conditions meet the prescription, state and local air pollution control districts issue a burn permit allowing operations to proceed. 

Smoke from prescribed fire operations is normal and may continue for several days after an ignition depending on the project size and environmental conditions.  Agencies coordinate with state and local county air pollution control districts and monitor weather conditions closely prior to prescribed fire ignition.  They wait for favorable conditions that will carry smoke up and out of the basin.  Crews also conduct test burns before igniting a larger area, to verify how effectively fuels are consumed and how smoke will travel.  Smoke sensitive individuals are encouraged to reduce their exposure by staying indoors if they are in a smoke affected area. 

Before prescribed fire operations are conducted, agencies post road signs around areas affected by prescribed fire, send email notifications and update the local fire information line at 530-543-2816. 

To receive prescribed fire notifications, send an email to pa_ltbmu@fs.fed.usTo view a map with project locations and details, visit the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team (TFFT) website at http://www.tahoefft.org.  

For more information about prescribed fire and smoke management tips, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ltbmu/RxFireOps

