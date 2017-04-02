Lawmakers to Consider Private Prison Ban for Nevada Inmates - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lawmakers to Consider Private Prison Ban for Nevada Inmates

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers this week will debate issues ranging from private prisons and gift card expiration dates to renewable energy and health care.
    
The prison proposal would prohibit state and local government agencies from incarcerating Nevada offenders in privately operated prisons.
    
No private prisons currently exist in Nevada.
    
But the bill would affect a handful of the 13,300 prisoners overseen by the state because 46 of them are currently in private prisons outside of Nevada.
    
Gov. Brian Sandoval proposed this year to move 200 more people to them to relieve overcrowding.
    
The prison bill will be heard Tuesday.
    
Lawmakers on Monday will debate whether to ban expiration dates on gift cards.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

