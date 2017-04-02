Former Truckee High School Football Coach Dies in Head-On Collision

Sierra Front says 10-15 structures are threatened and the fire is actively burning uphill in grass and sage near Winnemucca Ranch Road, north of Reno.More >>
Sierra Front says the Earthstone Fire has grown to 25,000 acres. It remains 20% contained after sparking early Monday afternoon.More >>
For only the fourth time in resort history, Squaw Valley was open for skiing and boarding on the Fourth of July.More >>
Emergency crews say a man drowned Tuesday at South Lake Tahoe. They say he was not wearing a life jacket while kayaking on the water.More >>
The Truckee Fire continues to burn between Wadsworth and Nixon. Voluntary evacuations are in place for residents in the Duffy Road area, northeast of Fernley.More >>
Reno 1868 FC midfielder Matheus Silva is in critical, but stable condition after being pulled out of Lake Tahoe on Tuesday morning.More >>
Fire crews are responding to a wildfire north of Red Rock in the Ft. Sage Mountains in Washoe County.More >>
