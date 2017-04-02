Former Truckee High School Football Coach Dies in Head-On Collision

Former Truckee High School football coach, Robert Shaffer, a beloved member of the Truckee community was pronounced dead after a head-on collision outside of Sierraville Saturday night.

A CHP investigation revealed that 64-year-old Shaffer was heading northbound on CA-89 just south of the Cold Creek Campground at about 9:30 p.m. when a vehicle traveling southbound driven by 54-year-old David Slaughter drifted into the northbound lane and collided with the Shaffer’s vehicle.

Shaffer died on scene, while his two passengers suffered moderate injuries. Slaughter suffered minor injuries.

Shaffer was a pillar of the Truckee community. He was the Head Coach who led the Truckee Wolverines to a 4-peat State Championship

CHP - Quincy will be handling this collision investigation to its conclusion.

Keith Thomas, Broadcaster for Truckee Wolverine Football and close friend of Shaffer says, "It's just a devastating loss for the community we're just really, really deeply saddened." He added, "Coach Shaffer touched a lot of peoples lives over the past 22 years, thousands and thousands of people."

That sentiment was echoed by Tony Commendatore, a parent and member of the Truckee Football Foundation, who described Shaffer as part of the fabric of the community, "It takes away just the heart and soul of a school, of an athletic program." He told us Shaffer's favorite motto, showing his dedication to the community, overall, "It's not the name on the back of your jersey, it's the name on the front of the jersey you're playing for."

Shaffer was described as the heart and soul of Truckee High School. J.R. Murphy, the head baseball coach for Truckee High School says his legacy will live on, "Just that tradition, the heart and the pride these kids have for their school, their town, that will carry on and live on forever with us from Coach Shaffer."

The Memorial Service for Coach Shaffer is scheduled for Saturday, May 6th, at 1:30 P.M. at the Truckee Football Stadium.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral and medical costs. To donate, click on this line.