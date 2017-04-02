Moana Nursery Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Moana Nursery is celebrating 50 years in business this weekend by throwing it back to the 60's. At all three locations you can find the employees all decked out in tie-dye, playing 60's music, and serving cake and beer.

Moana Nursery first opened back in 1967 and 50 years later they now have three locations and a huge customer base. Their secret for staying open for so long, is their staff and the community.

"We have a lot of really loyal customers but we are also here for new customers", Says Matt Pulliam, the General Manager at the South Virginia location.

The community loves them as well, one customer believes that they are one of the most knowledgeable experts in town. "There may be some really great deals at the local hardware store but they won't have the knowledge on plants that you need to know have successful planting that come back year after year," says Sue Phillips, a resident of Reno.

Not only is Moana Nursery celebrating their big birthday with cake and beer but they are also offering 1960's prices. The party ends Sunday, April 4th at 5 p.m.