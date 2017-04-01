New Commander takes Reins of Reno Air Guard Unit

Col. Eric Wade, center, assumed command of the 152nd Airlift Wing during a ceremony Saturday at the Nevada Air National Guard Base fuel cell hangar in Reno.

Wade, a graduate of Reno High and the University of Nevada, Reno, first joined the military in 1993 as weapons system officer for the 152nd Reconnaissance Group in Reno. After serving on active duty for about a decade, Wade returned to the Nevada Air National Guard in 2005. The 152nd Airlift Wing dates its history to 1948.

“I’ll never forget that moment when I first came back home and the euphoric feeling that came with it,” said Wade, a Reno High and University of Nevada, Reno graduate. “It’s special. And to think now I’ll have the honor to command this excellent organization with all its history and its recent accomplishments and success. That’s also special.”

After its first few years at the Stead Army Air Base, the unit moved to its current location adjacent the Reno-Tahoe International Airport in 1954. The 152nd Airlift Wing, known as the "High Rollers," includes more than 900 of the 1,100 Airmen in the Nevada Air National Guard.