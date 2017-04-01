Firefighters Pull 5 Kittens From Vegas Apartment Fire

Golden Eagle Regional Park is closed while crews work on the brush fire near Belmar/Earthstone in Sparks. Fire is estimated to be at about 3000 acres.More >>
A wildfire burning between Wadsworth and Nixon is at about 4,500 acres and is estimated to be at about 15 percent containedMore >>
Douglas County Sheriff says there is a fire burning north of Genoa and that Jacks Valley Road is closed from 395 to Genoa Lane.More >>
Independence Day comes a day early at Kings Beach in 2017.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a fatal hit & run crash that involved a male pedestrian early Saturday morning in Minden.More >>
Tents and RV's packed the beach over the weekend with people out enjoying Pyramid Lake's beach and water. With the incredible winter we had, the lakes water levels are higher than it has been in previous years.More >>
Hundreds of people were lined up at midnight to become one of the first people to buy recreational marijuana.More >>
Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue crews say an unattended campfire and fireworks are to blame for two fires Sunday night.More >>
