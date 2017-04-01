Firefighters Pull 5 Kittens From Vegas Apartment Fire - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Firefighters Pull 5 Kittens From Vegas Apartment Fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Firefighters were able to rescue five kittens from a fire at a Las Vegas apartment complex.
    
The Las Vegas Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2nJ76KO ) that firefighters were called Friday to the complex, where the blaze damaged four units.
    
The building was unoccupied, but fire crews were able to rescue the kittens from one of the units.
    
No one was injured in the blaze. A damage estimate was not available.
Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

