Shots Fired in South Reno, One in Custody

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has one man in custody in connection to the report of shots fired in South Reno Friday night.

Crews responded to the report of shots fired in the 16000-block of Rhyolite Circle around 9:30 p.m.

Once they entered the house, they took one male adult into custody.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office tells us there are no known injuries or victims and that they are still investigating whether shots were actually fired.