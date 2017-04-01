AMBER Alert Canceled, Two Missing Girls Found Safely

You may have received an AMBER Alert Friday night for two missing girls out of Greenville, California. As of Saturday afternoon, both girls were safely located. Here’s what happened:

At about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office took a report of 2 missing girls, a 14 year-old and an 8 year-old, in the Greenville area of Plumas County. It was later discovered that a woman, later identified as the children’s biological mother, Alicia Lapp, took the children.

Earlier in the day, Lapp had visited the children’s elementary school inquiring about the children. At about 3:15 Lapp picked up the girls from their school and left the area in her vehicle.

The two children’s biological grandfather has custodial rights to the children. Lapp has had no custodial rights to the children for 4-5 years.

Law enforcement was able to locate Lapp’s vehicle in a parking lot near Enloe Hospital in Chico, California. Through interviews, tips from the public and other investigative leads, Lapp was believed to be at a residence in Chico. Members of the Chico Police Department, the FBI and Detectives from the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office located the residence in the North Chico area.

After a short negotiation with Lapp, she came out of the residence and was arrested without incident. The two girls were also inside the residence and they were unharmed. The girls are now in the care of the Butte County CPS.

Lapp will be transported back to Plumas County where she will be held at the Plumas County Correctional Facility for violation of penal code section 278/child abduction. Lapp’s bail was set at $50,000.

This case is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 530-283-6363.