South Carson Freeway 75% Finished

The Nevada Department of Transportation is advising drivers of lane reductions and shifts over the coming months to make way for the final leg of the Carson City Freeway. The road will extend I-580 in Carson by about five miles connecting it from Fairview Drive to Westbound US-50.

The reduction beginning Sunday will allow crews to complete a new intersection of US-50 and US-395 (South Carson Street) and connect it to the end of I-580. NDOT officials estimate that 43,000 vehicles will travel through the intersection daily by 2035.

"It will truly be a new important freeway connection, linking the entire region," says Meg Ragonese, Public Information Officer for NDOT.

"It's an awesome signature project to be apart of," says Will Hellickson, Project Manager with Road and Highway Builders, adding that his $42 million project is on time and on budget. Crews are building a retaining wall onto the base of the sound walls that line the road. Each panel is decorated, many paying tribute to the Stewart Indian Colony. Other aesthetic amenities include metal artwork, landscaping and plants.

"It's just something to give the traveling public something nicer to look at than just a concrete, dirt freeway," says Hellickson.

The road itself is about 90 percent complete with mostly just surfacing and striping left to complete. Officials say more than one million cubic yards of earth was moved to allow for the freeway to travel under existing Carson City streets, like Koontz Lane, Clearview Drive, and Snyder Avenue. The entire project is about 75 percent complete and is expected to be finished in August. NDOT officials say they plan to host a fun-run for the community to be on the freeway before it is opened to traffic.