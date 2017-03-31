South Carson Freeway 75% Finished - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

South Carson Freeway 75% Finished

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Department of Transportation is advising drivers of lane reductions and shifts over the coming months to make way for the final leg of the Carson City Freeway. The road will extend I-580 in Carson by about five miles connecting it from Fairview Drive to Westbound US-50.

The reduction beginning Sunday will allow crews to complete a new intersection of US-50 and US-395 (South Carson Street) and connect it to the end of I-580. NDOT officials estimate that 43,000 vehicles will travel through the intersection daily by 2035.

"It will truly be a new important freeway connection, linking the entire region," says Meg Ragonese, Public Information Officer for NDOT.

"It's an awesome signature project to be apart of," says Will Hellickson, Project Manager with Road and Highway Builders, adding that his $42 million project is on time and on budget. Crews are building a retaining wall onto the base of the sound walls that line the road. Each panel is decorated, many paying tribute to the Stewart Indian Colony. Other aesthetic amenities include metal artwork, landscaping and plants.

"It's just something to give the traveling public something nicer to look at than just a concrete, dirt freeway," says Hellickson.

The road itself is about 90 percent complete with mostly just surfacing and striping left to complete. Officials say more than one million cubic yards of earth was moved to allow for the freeway to travel under existing Carson City streets, like Koontz Lane, Clearview Drive, and Snyder Avenue. The entire project is about 75 percent complete and is expected to be finished in August. NDOT officials say they plan to host a fun-run for the community to be on the freeway before it is opened to traffic.

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Crews Knock Down Campfire and Fireworks-Sparked Fires at Pyramid Lake

    Crews Knock Down Campfire and Fireworks-Sparked Fires at Pyramid Lake

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:47 AM EDT2017-07-03 07:47:13 GMT

    Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue crews say an unattended campfire and fireworks are to blame for two fires Sunday night.

    More >>

    Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue crews say an unattended campfire and fireworks are to blame for two fires Sunday night.

    More >>

  • Small Brush Fire In Stead

    Small Brush Fire In Stead

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:46 AM EDT2017-07-03 07:46:24 GMT

    RPD says that the small brush fire on Mt. Babcock near the UNR building is contained.

    More >>

    RPD says that the small brush fire on Mt. Babcock near the UNR building is contained.

    More >>

  • Aces Sweep Doubleheader from El Paso

    Aces Sweep Doubleheader from El Paso

    Monday, July 3 2017 1:13 AM EDT2017-07-03 05:13:55 GMT

    The Reno Aces swept the El Paso Chihuahuas in an unscheduled doubleheader Sunday evening after a rainout Saturday night, improving to a league-best 51 wins. The Aces marked their third shutout of the season after blanking El Paso 12-0 in the first seven-inning matchup and were again victorious in game two 4-2 thanks to a fifth-inning, three-run rally. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces swept the El Paso Chihuahuas in an unscheduled doubleheader Sunday evening after a rainout Saturday night, improving to a league-best 51 wins. The Aces marked their third shutout of the season after blanking El Paso 12-0 in the first seven-inning matchup and were again victorious in game two 4-2 thanks to a fifth-inning, three-run rally. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.