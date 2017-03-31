Autonomous Robots Lab Celebrates One Year - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Autonomous Robots Lab Celebrates One Year

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Olveda
Connect

The Autonomous Robots Lab at the University of Nevada, Reno celebrated one year today with a free, public event. 

The day began with a live demonstration of drone exploration and mapping. The drone was able to map out the obstacle course that was set out on the floor and transfer that data to a computer. Researchers are ultimately working on having these robots operate without any human interference.

A discussion following the demonstration focused on the latest updates in robotic research. This includes drones that are able to navigate the skies, alone, marine robotics which can travel the seas and waterways, also alone, while detecting changes, such as algae growth, in freshwater ecosystems. 

Kostas Alexis, an Engineering Professor, says it is important to host events like these so students and other community members are aware of the growing technology within robotics and how it can potentially help them in their every day lives. 

Alexis also told us that the main challenge they face with these robotics is not the technology itself, but rather dealing with the complexities of the environment which they navigate.

The Autonomous Robotics Lab plans to host a Robotics Day event once a year. 

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Crews Knock Down Campfire and Fireworks-Sparked Fires at Pyramid Lake

    Crews Knock Down Campfire and Fireworks-Sparked Fires at Pyramid Lake

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:47 AM EDT2017-07-03 07:47:13 GMT

    Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue crews say an unattended campfire and fireworks are to blame for two fires Sunday night.

    More >>

    Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue crews say an unattended campfire and fireworks are to blame for two fires Sunday night.

    More >>

  • Small Brush Fire In Stead

    Small Brush Fire In Stead

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:46 AM EDT2017-07-03 07:46:24 GMT

    RPD says that the small brush fire on Mt. Babcock near the UNR building is contained.

    More >>

    RPD says that the small brush fire on Mt. Babcock near the UNR building is contained.

    More >>

  • Aces Sweep Doubleheader from El Paso

    Aces Sweep Doubleheader from El Paso

    Monday, July 3 2017 1:13 AM EDT2017-07-03 05:13:55 GMT

    The Reno Aces swept the El Paso Chihuahuas in an unscheduled doubleheader Sunday evening after a rainout Saturday night, improving to a league-best 51 wins. The Aces marked their third shutout of the season after blanking El Paso 12-0 in the first seven-inning matchup and were again victorious in game two 4-2 thanks to a fifth-inning, three-run rally. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces swept the El Paso Chihuahuas in an unscheduled doubleheader Sunday evening after a rainout Saturday night, improving to a league-best 51 wins. The Aces marked their third shutout of the season after blanking El Paso 12-0 in the first seven-inning matchup and were again victorious in game two 4-2 thanks to a fifth-inning, three-run rally. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.