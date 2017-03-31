Autonomous Robots Lab Celebrates One Year

Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue crews say an unattended campfire and fireworks are to blame for two fires Sunday night.More >>
RPD says that the small brush fire on Mt. Babcock near the UNR building is contained.More >>
The Reno Aces swept the El Paso Chihuahuas in an unscheduled doubleheader Sunday evening after a rainout Saturday night, improving to a league-best 51 wins. The Aces marked their third shutout of the season after blanking El Paso 12-0 in the first seven-inning matchup and were again victorious in game two 4-2 thanks to a fifth-inning, three-run rally.More >>
Tents and RV's packed the beach over the weekend with people out enjoying Pyramid Lake's beach and water. With the incredible winter we had, the lakes water levels are higher than it has been in previous years.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation says that they will suspend construction on State Route 28 shared use path near Incline Village during the Fourth of July holiday week.More >>
Hundreds of people were lined up at midnight to become one of the first people to buy recreational marijuana.More >>
Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space.More >>
Truckee Police Officers arrest two men suspected of burglary on Saturday.More >>
The Reno Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank on South Meadows.More >>
On Sunday, Silver Legacy Resort Casino announced the winners of the 2017 Biggest Little City Wing Fest.More >>
