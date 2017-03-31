District Attorney, Public Defender Head From Courtroom to Hard Court to Benefit Children's Cancer

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office go head to head against the Washoe County Public Defender and Alternate Public Defender's Office in the Children’s Cancer Classic Saturday

The players, all attorneys in the Public Defender’s and District Attorney’s offices, are used to going head to head in the courtroom – now they’ll go head to head on the hard court for the benefit of children in our community battling cancer and their families.

This is the second year for the charity basketball game which includes family friendly activities, food and basketball.

The game will be played at the Reno Events Center from 2-4 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at http://www.childrenscancerclassic.doodlekit.com/.

“We are excited to bring our community together for this event and support local families during a supremely difficult time in their lives.” said Cortney Young, Event Founder and Committee Chair for the Children’s Cancer Classic.

Proceeds will benefit the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation, a local non-profit organization providing assistance to local families who have children receiving treatment for cancer through financial and emotional assistance, increased awareness, and promoting research to find a cure.