District Attorney, Public Defender Head From Courtroom to Hard Court to Benefit Children's Cancer

Golden Eagle Regional Park is closed while crews work on the brush fire near Belmar/Earthstone in Sparks.More >>
Golden Eagle Regional Park is closed while crews work on the brush fire near Belmar/Earthstone in Sparks.More >>
A wildfire burning between Wadsworth and Nixon is at about 4,500 acres and is estimated to be at about 15 percent containedMore >>
A wildfire burning between Wadsworth and Nixon is at about 4,500 acres and is estimated to be at about 15 percent containedMore >>
Reno Fire Department says there is a fire at Scottsdale Road near Clear Acre Lane. RFD says the road is closed.More >>
Reno Fire Department says there is a fire at Scottsdale Road near Clear Acre Lane. RFD says the road is closed.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says they are suppressing a half acre fire in Belli Ranch at 3015 Mario Road. Please avoid the area.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says they are suppressing a half acre fire in Belli Ranch at 3015 Mario Road. Please avoid the area.More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding two suspects they say burglarized Paddy & Irene’s Irish Pub early Monday morning.More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding two suspects they say burglarized Paddy & Irene’s Irish Pub early Monday morning.More >>
Golden Eagle Regional Park is closed while crews work on the brush fire near Belmar/Earthstone in Sparks.More >>
Golden Eagle Regional Park is closed while crews work on the brush fire near Belmar/Earthstone in Sparks.More >>
A wildfire burning between Wadsworth and Nixon is at about 4,500 acres and is estimated to be at about 15 percent containedMore >>
A wildfire burning between Wadsworth and Nixon is at about 4,500 acres and is estimated to be at about 15 percent containedMore >>
Tents and RV's packed the beach over the weekend with people out enjoying Pyramid Lake's beach and water. With the incredible winter we had, the lakes water levels are higher than it has been in previous years.More >>
Tents and RV's packed the beach over the weekend with people out enjoying Pyramid Lake's beach and water. With the incredible winter we had, the lakes water levels are higher than it has been in previous years.More >>
Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue crews say an unattended campfire and fireworks are to blame for two fires Sunday night.More >>
Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue crews say an unattended campfire and fireworks are to blame for two fires Sunday night.More >>
Hundreds of people were lined up at midnight to become one of the first people to buy recreational marijuana.More >>
Hundreds of people were lined up at midnight to become one of the first people to buy recreational marijuana.More >>