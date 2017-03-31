Reno Booze Bus Starts Saturday

A dozen local craft brewers and distillers are teaming up, creating the Reno Booze Bus. Starting Saturday, the shuttle bus will carry 23 passengers to three different facilities where they can take tours and drink each company's beverages. The idea is to offer a fun, new experience for customers.

"I think people are going to have a great time," Jessica Adams, Vice President of Seven Troughs Distilling Company said. "They're going to be able to sit on a bus. It's a four-hour tour. You go to three different places during that four-hour period of time. You get tours, you get samples."

"These are small mom and pop businesses," Tom Adams, President & Distiller of Seven Troughs Distilling Company said. "We really wanted to get people that live here an opportunity to get a peek behind the scenes."

The tour costs $50 per person and at least eight people have to sign up, two days before the trip. If there aren't enough people, the money will be refunded. Adams says she hopes the bus will introduce beer and spirits enthusiasts to these businesses, giving them more exposure.

"It really is about getting people into the doors," Jessica Adams said. "We've been around for 3-and-a-half years with our doors open and we still get people in, every weekend say, 'We had no idea you guys were even here.'"

Tom Adams says there are 17 breweries and about a half-dozen distilleries around the Truckee Meadows, and more and more are opening. He says the Reno Booze Bus helps everyone out, and showcases the differences and similarities of each business.

"Everybody makes an IPA. Everybody makes a whiskey but they're all so different," Tom Adams said. "They're all unique and everybody has a different interpretation of what that is. It's a fun, fun time."

While each of these businesses have something different to offer, they say they do not look at each other as competition. Instead, they try to help each other out, and that is one of the reasons for the Reno Booze Bus.

"If you look at some of the other cities that have really thriving scenes with this, they all work as one," Jessica Adams said. "So, we're always happy when somebody new comes in."

Riders should not have too much fun, though. If someone has too much to drink and can't keep their liquor down on the bus, it will cost $300 to clean up.

"We have a very strict 'You puke, You pay' policy," Tom Adams said. "This isn't a party bus where we're going out. We want to have a great time but we wanna be responsible about it. We want to focus on the education aspect as well."

Anyone interested in riding the Reno Booze Bus can sign up as an individual or as a group. It will operate on Saturdays during the early phase. Once demand grows, the plan is to operate Thursday through Sunday.