Construction Finishes at Lahontan Reservoir

From Incident Commander Bill Lawry:

FALLON, Nev. (March 31, 2017)— The concrete repair to the right discharge tunnel at Lahontan Dam has been completed, and officials are awaiting the test approval to open the outlet. It is expected to have approximately 2,400 cfs or more outflow from the dam by this weekend.

There will be a slight decrease in outflows Tuesday, April 3 while BOR conducts an inspection of the left tunnel. This should take about six hours and normal flows should return.

US 50 East of Fallon has been shut down and detours have been set up. This will be completed by April 6, 2017 or before and the highway reopens. Macari Lane will be closed for several months starting at the end of next week.

Progress on cleaning and lowering the diagonal drain, “The Big Dig,” is going according to plan and should be finished in about three weeks. 

For frequent updates, visit ChurchillCounty.org, or FallonNevada.gov.

  Crews Respond to Report of Campfire-Sparked Fire at Moonrocks

    Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is responding to reports of a fire that sparked from a campfire.

  Aces Sweep Doubleheader from El Paso

    The Reno Aces swept the El Paso Chihuahuas in an unscheduled doubleheader Sunday evening after a rainout Saturday night, improving to a league-best 51 wins. The Aces marked their third shutout of the season after blanking El Paso 12-0 in the first seven-inning matchup and were again victorious in game two 4-2 thanks to a fifth-inning, three-run rally. 

  Camping and Fireworks at Pyramid Lake

    Tents and RV's packed the beach over the weekend with people out enjoying Pyramid Lake's beach and water. With the incredible winter we had, the lakes water levels are higher than it has been in previous years. 

