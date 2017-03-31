Sparks Man Faces 15 Years in Prison After Second DUI Conviction - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Man Faces 15 Years in Prison After Second DUI Conviction

Gerald Charles Henderson Gerald Charles Henderson

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a Sparks man faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced in May on one felony DUI charge.

57-year-old Gerald Charles Henderson was found guilty Tuesday on one count of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with Prior Felony Driving Under the Influence Conviction after a two day trial. 

In July, 2016, the Reno Police Department was called to the scene of a crash that involved Henderson. Authorities say witnesses reported seeing Henderson crash his scooter near the intersection of Kietzke Lane and Apple Street, then get back on the scooter and drive a short distance before crashing again.  

They say Henderson was injured in the crash and appeared extremely intoxicated. 

He was transported to the hospital before being released to police custody and booked into jail.

Authorities say since Henderson had been previously convicted of a DUI he will face 15 years in prison and is not eligible for probation. 

