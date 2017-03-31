California Tobacco Tax More Than Doubles to $2.87 Per Pack - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

California Tobacco Tax More Than Doubles to $2.87 Per Pack

Posted: Updated:

The price of a pack of cigarettes is about to go up in California.

The state cigarette tax rises by $2 a pack on Saturday, more than doubling the current 87-cent tax. Taxes also will rise for other tobacco and vaping products.

Voters approved the tax increase in November. It's projected to raise up to $1.4 billion a year.

Much of the money is earmarked for Medi-Cal, a health plan for people with low incomes jointly funded by the state and federal governments.

Anti-smoking groups say the higher tax will encourage people to quit smoking or never to start.

California lawmakers approved a spate of other anti-tobacco measures last year, including increasing the smoking age from 18 to 21.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

