Charleston Church Shooter to Plead Guilty to Murder Charges

President Donald Trump is describing his war with the media as a contest between journalists and the needs of his constituents. One of his latest tweets is drawing swift criticism from the press.More >>
Syrian state TV says at least eight people have been killed and 12 wounded in a series of car bomb explosions in Damascus.More >>
Gas prices in Nevada are averaging about $2.66 a gallon for Sunday, July 2.More >>
The City of South Lake Tahoe is holding their 4th of July parade on Tuesday starting at 10 am. The parade will start from the "Y" where Highway 89 and 50 intersect and end at Bijou Community Park.More >>
Brazilian police say they have captured a major drug lord known as "White Head" who used plastic surgeries to help him evade authorities for nearly three decades. Police say Luiz Carlos da Rocha was arrested Saturday in the state of Mato Grosso.More >>
Hundreds of people were lined up at midnight to become one of the first people to buy recreational marijuana.More >>
Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space.More >>
The Reno Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank on South Meadows.More >>
Truckee Police Officers arrest two men suspected of burglary on Saturday.More >>
More than two dozen new laws are in place including the state's entire budget.More >>
