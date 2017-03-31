Nevada Senator Cortez Masto Opposes Gorsuch Court Confirmation - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Senator Cortez Masto Opposes Gorsuch Court Confirmation

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is planning to join at least 33 fellow Democrats in opposing Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court.
    
Cortez Masto said Thursday she's concerned the conservative appellate judge would make decisions that could hurt vulnerable people.
    
She says Gorsuch was disrespectful in refusing to meet with her for several weeks.
    
Cortez Masto also believes Supreme Court justices are of such importance that their confirmations should continue to require a high number of votes.
    
It's unclear whether President Donald Trump's pick for the nation's top court will receive support from 60 of 100 senators needed to move forward.
    
If not, Republicans could permanently change Senate rules to lower the requirement to 51 votes.
    
Nevada's Republican Sen. Dean Heller is supporting Gorsuch's confirmation.
    
The court vacancy has lasted 13 months.

