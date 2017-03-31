Flynn Seeks Protection Before Possible Testimony on Russia Meddling

Brazilian police say they have captured a major drug lord known as "White Head" who used plastic surgeries to help him evade authorities for nearly three decades. Police say Luiz Carlos da Rocha was arrested Saturday in the state of Mato Grosso.More >>
The Reno Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank on South Meadows.More >>
Environmental and fishing groups have filed challenges seeking to block Gov. Jerry Brown's ambitious plan to build a pair of massive water tunnels in California.More >>
Wildlife managers in seven states in the western U.S. report this past winter was rough on wildlife. California, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming report above-normal losses of wildlife in the wake of one of the coldest and snowiest winters in decades.More >>
Waste Management want to remind customers that their holiday schedule trash and recycling will be collected as normal on July 4th.More >>
Hundreds of people were lined up at midnight to become one of the first people to buy recreational marijuana.More >>
Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space.More >>
The Reno Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank on South Meadows.More >>
More than two dozen new laws are in place including the state's entire budget.More >>
Truckee Police Officers arrest two men suspected of burglary on Saturday.More >>
