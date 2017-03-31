'Things 2 Do' This Weekend - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!' this weekend.

Break the Internet '17

  • Nevada eSports is proud to announce our third annual Break the Internet, A BYOC LAN!
  • Joe Crowley Ballrooms
  • Saturday, April 1st, from 10 a.m. -  5 a.m. the following day, with tournaments being hosted all night. Food will be provided throughout the day along with free drawings and swag from Tespa.

WinterWonderGrass Tahoe

  • WinterWonderGrass Tahoe returns for 3 days of world-class Bluegrass/Acoustic Roots music on four stages, California and Nevada craft breweries and beer tasting all under the snow covered peaks at Squaw Valley. It's going to be an epic weekend bringing together those who love music, mountains and a good time. 
  • Squaw Valley
  • Friday - Sunday, 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Joey Carmon Band

  • Joey Carmon Band is a country, bluegrass, and blues band.
  • Sparks United Methodist Church
  • Sunday, April 2nd
  • 1 p.m.
  • Free!

Reno Gem and Mineral Society Craft Fair

  • Reno Town Mall
  • Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. -5 p.m.
  • Sunday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

EAA's Boeing B-17G "Flying Fortress" 

  • Reno-Stead Airport
  • Friday - Sunday
  • Click here for tickets. 

Reno 1868 FC v. Vancouver Whitecaps

  • Greater Nevada Field
  • Saturday, 7 p.m.

Lady Luck Tattoo Arts & History Expo

  • The Lady Luck Tattoo Arts Expo 2017 promises to be a fantastic tattoo event in the Biggest Little City in the World! Three days of tattooing from an international line-up of amazing tattooers. There will also be contests, art gallery, seminars, after-parties and much, much more!
  • Circus Circus Reno
  • Friday - Sunday
