Nevada Lawmakers Consider Asking Voters to Delete Tampon Tax - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Lawmakers Consider Asking Voters to Delete Tampon Tax

Posted: Updated:

Nevada lawmakers are considering asking voters to abolish state and local sales taxes on feminine hygiene products.

A flurry of bills across the states has followed a movement to strip taxes from tampons, pads and other items women use during menstruation.

Multiple nations and U.S. states have exempted tampons from sales taxes since 2015.

Democratic Sens. Yvanna Cancela of Las Vegas and Joyce Woodhouse of Henderson are proposing the first attempt in Nevada.

Supporters said at a Thursday hearing that taxing those items is fundamentally unfair.

They also say a few cents regularly paid in taxes add up to hundreds of dollars over the decades women buy the products.

Legislative analysts have not yet published an estimate of how much money the state collects from taxing tampons.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.