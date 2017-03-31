Easter Bunny Photo and Events at Meadowood Mall

The Easter Bunny will be at Meadowood Mall along with other Easter events.

From Meadowood Mall:

Reno, Nev. – March 28, 2017 – Meadowood Mall is hosting Easter celebration festivities, offering families the chance to participate in traditional and unique seasonal events.

The Bunny Photo Experience will be open now through Saturday, April 15, at Meadowood Mall. Kids have the chance to visit with the Bunny and take home a treasured snapshot of the fun occasion. Save time and avoid the line with Bunny by Appointment! Now you can reserve your magical moment with Bunny online at http://simon.noerrbunny.com.

Schedule of events: