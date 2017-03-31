Easter Bunny Photo and Events at Meadowood Mall - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Easter Bunny Photo and Events at Meadowood Mall

Posted: Updated:

The Easter Bunny will be at Meadowood Mall along with other Easter events. 

From Meadowood Mall:

Reno, Nev. – March 28, 2017 – Meadowood Mall is hosting Easter celebration festivities, offering families the chance to participate in traditional and unique seasonal events.

The Bunny Photo Experience will be open now through Saturday, April 15, at Meadowood Mall. Kids have the chance to visit with the Bunny and take home a treasured snapshot of the fun occasion. Save time and avoid the line with Bunny by Appointment! Now you can reserve your magical moment with Bunny online at http://simon.noerrbunny.com.

Schedule of events:

  • The full schedule for Bunny Photos at Meadowood Mall is available at: http://www.simon.com/mall/meadowood-mall/stream/easter-bunny-photos-4915426
  • Meadowood Mall’s Breakfast with the Easter Bunny is on April 8 beginning at 11 a.m. in Center Court. Celebrate spring with the Easter Bunny! Refreshments, crafts, face painting, and chances to win raffle prizes will be available during the event.
  • Pet Photos at Meadowood Mall is Sunday, April 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the center for furry family members to capture photos with the Easter Bunny. Reserve your appointment in advance by visiting here.
