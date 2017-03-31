Second Phase of Construction Begins on State Route 28

Construction began on State Route 28 last year to begin the process of building a three-plus mile shared pathway from Southern Incline Village to Sand Harbor.

And now, the second phase has started.

Drivers can expect mostly single-lane closures along the route through the summer season, with most work done Sunday nights through noon on Fridays. There may also be periodic overnight lane closures.

Additional benefits of this project include guard rail improvements and designated locations for maintenance and emergency pullouts. Crews will also work to improve erosion control to better preserve the quality of storm water that enters Lake Tahoe. Another safety measure will include designated parking lots along the route to provide safer parking options. Once those lots are opened, parking along the roadway will no longer be allowed.

Last year, crews excavated a portion of the mountain to create a pedestrian underpass beneath the highway to allow for safer access to the shared use pathway.

The estimated completion date is 2018 or 2019, depending on weather conditions.