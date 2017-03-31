Sparks Police Looking for Credit Card Fraud Suspect

Sparks Police is looking for a suspect who fraudulently used another person's credit card on Wednesday.

According to a press release, a woman lost her wallet while walking home from the Mexico Lindo Market. Shortly after, a man attempted to use the victim's credit card at the Star Market on the 1900-block of Merchant Street.

The suspect's photo from the market's surveillance camera is attached to this story.

Anyone who may have information as to the identity and/or location of the suspect in this case is asked to call the Sparks Police Department or Secret Witness at 322-4900, or text 847411. A $250 reward is being offered.