Atlanta Interstate to Remain Closed in Both Directions After Fir - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Atlanta Interstate to Remain Closed in Both Directions After Fire

Bridge inspectors have determined that the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 sustained damage from a fire that caused the adjacent northbound section to collapse and will also need to remain closed for the foreseeable future.
    
Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said in a news release Friday that the extent of the fire-related damage will require extensive reconstruction to ensure driver safety.
    
McMurry said the agency hasn't been able to assess the full extent of the damage because of lingering hotspots. He said it's unclear how long the reconstruction will take but that it's expected to be time consuming.
    
McMurry says the fire started in an area that was used as a storage location for construction materials, equipment and supplies. Authorities are still working to determine how the fire started.

