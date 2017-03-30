Nevada Minimum Wage Remains Unchanged for 2017

From State of Nevada Department of Business and Industry:

Carson City, NV — The Office of the Labor Commissioner has released the annual bulletins for Nevada’s minimum wage and daily overtime requirements that will take effect July 1, 2017. The rates for the upcoming year will remain unchanged from last year.

The minimum wage for employees who are offered qualified health benefits from their employers will remain at $7.25 per hour and the minimum wage for employees who are not offered health benefits will remain $8.25 per hour.

The 2006 Minimum Wage Amendment to the Nevada Constitution requires the minimum wage to be recalculated each year based on increases in the federal minimum wage or if greater by the cumulative increase in the cost of living.

The rate for daily overtime will also remain the same because the minimum wage rate is not changing. Nevada is one of a few states with a daily overtime requirement in addition to the requirement to pay overtime for more than 40 hours in a workweek.

Employees who are offered qualified health benefits from their employers and earn less than $10.875 per hour, and employees earning less than $12.375 per hour who are not offered qualified health benefits must be paid overtime whenever they work more than 8 hours in a 24-hour period. Employees that are exempt from overtime under Nevada state law are not subject to these requirements.

Additional information regarding the minimum wage and daily overtime rates is available from the Office of the Labor Commissioner at: (702) 486-2650, Las Vegas; (775) 684-1890, Carson City. The Annual Bulletins containing the rates are available on-line from the Office of the Labor Commissioner’s website at www.labor.nv.gov or in hard copy form by request to the Office of the Labor Commissioner.