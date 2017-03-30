Latest Storm Drops Even More Snow At Mt. Rose

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is nearing the end of a record year for snowfall. The annual average snowfall at the ski resort is about 350 inches. Twice that amount has already fallen, this year, and Thursday's storm is dropping even more.

"Today is just proof that this is the never-ending winter," Mike Pierce, Marketing Director for Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe said. "We've had over 700 inches of snow this year and it's still coming. We're getting mid-winter snow and it's almost April 1."

The latest blizzard brought high winds that closed several lifts, during the morning. As the weather calmed down, skiers were able to enjoy the fresh snow.

"It's good, you know," Dave Dow, Reno resident said. "It's a powder day. We got about six inches and it's really good snow."

Dow has skied the Sierra for 52 years, but nine-year-old Owen Burrell is hitting the slopes for the first time.

"I love the powder and I like how the mountains aren't too steep, and it's not too cold," Burrell said.

Driving up Mt. Rose Highway, it's hard not to notice the amount of snow that buries trees, cars, and some buildings.

"This year is a bunch of snow and when we drive by, it's like as tall as a building or something," Emily Hou, Pleasanton, California resident said.

The high volume of snow is one of the reasons why Mt. Rose will stay open through Memorial Day. Pierce says ski resorts usually close during the spring when demand drops off, not because of lack of snow. Still, the deep snow is why it is staying open later than a typical year.

"With this much snow, and the conditions have stayed so well, we know we've got some of that competitive advantage with being so high, facing north, we will keep the good conditions going," Pierce said.

Despite the extra snow, Pierce says the amount of visitors has been about average. While winter storms are exactly what every ski resort wants, they also keep some people away.

"There's everything from road issues to kind of the scare issue, meaning the drive market out of the bay," Pierce said. "When they get this many forecasts of 'Oh, it might be a little doom and gloom trying to get to Tahoe,' that can really have an impact on some of your bigger weekends."

Spring may have arrived but that does not mean winter is going away, anytime soon.

"Spring skiing isn't quite here," Pierce said. "Everybody's still bundled up and we've got really great conditions."